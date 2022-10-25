Toronto is getting a Swedish Christmas market for the holidays

Toronto's annual Swedish Christmas market is returning to the city next month.

Hosted by SWEA Toronto, the free fair attracts thousands of people with the promise of Swedish food, culture, and entertainment.

At this year's iteration, visitors can indulge at the Swedish Restaurant, grab a glass of Glögg (traditional mulled wine), and shop a selection of Scandanavian products and folk art.

There will also be a candlelit Lucia procession, folk dancers and singers, a cultural exhibit, book corner, and children's craft area.

Unlike previous years, though, Swedish food items and candy will not be sold at the fair.

Instead, all products must be ordered online in advance and picked up at the event.

The Swedish Christmas Fair will bring the holiday spirit to Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas Street East) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 19 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 20.