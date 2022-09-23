Toronto neighbourhood is getting a massive street festival this weekend

Kensington Market's Pedestrian Sundays is back once again for another fun-filled day full of the neighbourhood's renowned mouth-watering foods, live music, and art.

The street festival has taken place on the last Sunday of every month from May to October since 2004, and there's still two dates left to attend this year.

Kensington Market's major roads will be closed off to all vehicles, and exclusively open to foot traffic, allowing you to peacefully roam the car-free streets of the vibrant neighbourhood.

As always, lots of food vendors will be in attendance and will offer up some of the city's best tacos, burgers, desserts, vegan cuisine, and much more.

After you grab some portable treats, make sure to check out the endless dance demonstrations, live bands, and artisan stands stationed throughout the block.

This weekend's Pedestrian Sunday will take place on Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you happen to miss this weekend's event, you still have one more chance this year to attend the car-free street festival. The last Pedestrian Sunday of the year will take place on Oct. 30.