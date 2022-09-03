There's a big food festival with a pumpkin patch touching down near Toronto this fall

Sweater weather is just around the corner which means more pumpkin spice lattes, cozy knits, and of course, lots of warm treats.

Night Market Toronto is presenting Mississauga's Second Annual Harvest Festival for 10 whole days of autumnal paradise.

You can expect classic fall drinks, fusion cuisine, as well as delectable autumn-themed desserts you can't find anywhere else.

Last year's food options included an onion ring poutine, Nutella donuts, and spicy chicken sandwiches.

Aside from delicious treats, you can look forward to nostalgic rides, games and a bustling harvest marketplace.

The second rendition of this much-anticipated harvest festival is on from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Square One Shopping Centre's P3 Parking Lot.

Make sure to bundle up and bring your appetite for a cozy autumn-themed evening!