Radar
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
promise cherry beach

Toronto is getting a massive beach party this weekend

If you're in search of something fun to do this weekend, you're in luck, because Toronto's favourite beach party, Promise Cherry Beach, is back for another full day of high-energy music and dance on Aug. 21.

This Sunday's event is definitely one you won't want to miss, and will feature popular DJ-duo Soul Clap from Boston.

Promise Cherry Beach is a 14-week summer series and hosts DJ beach every Sunday or Monday on long weekends throughout the summer.

You can look forward to dancing the day away right at the waterfront, having a relaxing picnic, or tuning in to the electrifying DJ sets.

The all ages event runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and advanced tickets are available online for $30.50. It's definitely a good idea to purchase your tickets beforehead, as tickets on the day of the event are a bit more pricey at $36.30.

Food vendors will also be operating on site and serving up diverse vegan, vegetarian and meat options.

The capacity for the event is 1,000 people, so make sure to grab your tickets fast before they're all gone.

Lead photo by

Promise Cherry Beach
