Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this week

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week are all about live music and festivals.

The Waterfront Night Market is back for a weekend full of late night Asian street food or you can head to The Bentway for the free annual block party.

With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

One of the world's largest indoor Christmas festivals is coming to Toronto this year

15 things to do in Toronto this week

10 new things coming to the 2022 CNE in Toronto

A festival with thousands of glowing pumpkins is coming to Ontario this fall

Toronto can experience what it's like to be in Bridgerton this fall

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a new international Halloween party bar later this year