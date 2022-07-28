There's a massive block party under the Gardiner next month and it's totally free

After a long-awaited two-year hiatus, The Bentway Block Party is back for a packed day filled with music, drinks and much more.

The day-long free party takes place across The Bentway site located underneath the Gardiner Expressway and includes musical performances, games, workshops, dancing and lots of food.

This year's party is being headlined by NYC-based futuristic funk duo The Illustrious Blacks, as well as Toronto drag superstar Priyanka, winner of the first season of Canada's Drag Race.

The party will be hosted by Canadian drag queen Bombae, who is currently a contestant on the third season of the show.

You can also look forward to a sunny afternoon full of vibrant DJ sets by Valeroo, Ace Dillinger, and John Caffery.

There's a family-friendly Street Fashion Workshop you can check out as well, which asks you to bring a denim garment to redesign to create your own unique piece of street wear.

The day party kicks off at 12:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m. with a performance from Priyanka that's expected to be electrifying.

You can find The Bentway Block Party underneath the Gardiner at 250 Fort York Blvd on Sunday, August 14.

You can RSVP to the event here.