Toronto's massive waterfront night market is coming back this summer

Calling all foodies and late-night snackers. The Waterfront Night Market is making its return to Toronto this summer.

After a brief hiatus, the night market is set to make a return for three days packed with food from multiple vendors and restaurants at Ontario Place.

Just like the Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market and the Pinoy Night Market, the market will be packed with a selection of Asian street eats, open until midnight.

New this year, Waterfront Night Market will also be hosting several craft beer vendors, as part of the craft beer festival the market is hosting.

The market is free to attend and runs from Aug. 12 through Aug. 14.

There is no additional information about the event or its vendors but an announcement is expected soon.

