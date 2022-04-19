Eat & Drink
A huge night market near Toronto is open until midnight this summer

Do you ever get late night cravings and wish you could grab some delicious food that isn't just burgers or fries?

If you're an avid foodie then I've got some exciting news, because a huge night market near Toronto is open until midnight this summer and it's just a short drive from the city.

The Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market (HHNM) is set to make a return for four days packed with food from multiple vendors and restaurants at Bayfront Park.

Just like the Waterfront Night Market held at Ontario Place, the market will be full of a selection of Asian street eats.

"HHNM aims to emulate the busy nightlife and night markets all over parts of Asia where people spend all hours of the night eating, shopping and enjoying the company of others," the website states.

The market is free to attend and runs from July 29 through Aug. 1.

There is no additional information about vendors yet, but an announcement is expected soon. Interested parties can still apply to be a merchant or food provider right now on the HHNM website. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

