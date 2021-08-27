Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
hamilton night market

There's a huge night market open until midnight near Toronto this weekend

Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's a night market open late, just a short drive from Toronto.

The Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market returns this weekend for four days full of food, from over 20 vendors and restaurants at Bayfront Park.

The market is similar to the Waterfront Night Market, held at Ontario Place.

"HHNM's aim is to bring the community of Hamilton together through community connections and conversations sparked through food," the website states.

Some of the vendors include Yosh.To, Pho Dau Bo, PanPan Noodle Bar and many more.

The market is free to attend and runs until August 29 from noon to midnight.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

There's a huge night market open until midnight near Toronto this weekend

Man and woman walking dog steal plant from Toronto restaurant patio

Adamson BBQ ordered to pay damages for discriminating against a disabled customer

Toronto restaurant known for its tapas is permanently closing

Popular pastry shop in Toronto is dropping its prices by 50% for the rest of the month

Toronto restaurants and cafes are getting in on the milk crate challenge meme

This new cereal infused gelato cafe is hidden inside a Toronto bar

Toronto restaurant that helped launch a new neighbourhood abruptly closes