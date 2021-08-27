There's a huge night market open until midnight near Toronto this weekend

There's a night market open late, just a short drive from Toronto.

The Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market returns this weekend for four days full of food, from over 20 vendors and restaurants at Bayfront Park.

The market is similar to the Waterfront Night Market, held at Ontario Place.

"HHNM's aim is to bring the community of Hamilton together through community connections and conversations sparked through food," the website states.

Some of the vendors include Yosh.To, Pho Dau Bo, PanPan Noodle Bar and many more.

The market is free to attend and runs until August 29 from noon to midnight.