Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
hamilton night market

Hamilton is getting a massive Asian night market

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto definitely has no shortage of diverse food markets throughout the summer, but if you don't live in the GTA, then you may feel shortchanged by the variety of markets in the downtown core. 

If you live in Hamilton you no longer have to, because you're getting a huge Asian night market. 

For the first time, the Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market is bringing over 30 food vendors to Bayfront Park this weekend. 

The market will resemble Night It Up! in Markham and the Waterfront Night Market at Ontario Place. 

"HHNM’s aim is to bring the community of Hamilton together through community connections and conversations sparked through food," the event's website states. 

Some of the hand-selected vendors include Yummy Korean FoodsGolden Bubble WaffleYosh.ToWei’s Stinky Tofu and Diyijia

There will also be an exclusive bar zone, sponsored by Hamilton’s Modrn Night Club

Entry to the market is absolutely free, and it'll be on from August 2 to 5.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of the most popular vegan restaurants in the world is opening two Toronto locations

You can now get Thai iced tea soft serve in bear waffles in Toronto

Win a $100 TORA gift card

Hamilton is getting a massive Asian night market

Toronto is now boycotting an Ontario winery Doug Ford just endorsed

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Salad Days, Cops, Burrito Boyz, Pizza Nova

Toronto’s most outrageous chef is launching a summer festival

One of Toronto's favourite farmers' markets is now doing home delivery