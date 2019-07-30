Hamilton is getting a massive Asian night market

Toronto definitely has no shortage of diverse food markets throughout the summer, but if you don't live in the GTA, then you may feel shortchanged by the variety of markets in the downtown core.

If you live in Hamilton you no longer have to, because you're getting a huge Asian night market.

For the first time, the Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market is bringing over 30 food vendors to Bayfront Park this weekend.

The market will resemble Night It Up! in Markham and the Waterfront Night Market at Ontario Place.

"HHNM’s aim is to bring the community of Hamilton together through community connections and conversations sparked through food," the event's website states.

Something SUPER COOL is coming to #HamOnt this Aug 2- 5 …. The #HamOnt Harbourfront Night Market! Grab a bite from one of the 30 vendors coming from #Toronto or sip on a cocktail at the bar zone. For info: https://t.co/KOoF7u2dle pic.twitter.com/zOSrWWJkCA — Tourism Hamilton (@TourismHamilton) July 27, 2019

Some of the hand-selected vendors include Yummy Korean Foods, Golden Bubble Waffle, Yosh.To, Wei’s Stinky Tofu and Diyijia.

There will also be an exclusive bar zone, sponsored by Hamilton’s Modrn Night Club.

Entry to the market is absolutely free, and it'll be on from August 2 to 5.