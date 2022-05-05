Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
pinoy night market

Toronto is getting a Filipino night market this summer

Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're a massive foodie who's also a late-night snacker then get ready because Toronto is getting a Filipino night market this summer.

Organized by Pinay Tayo Toronto and Street EatsPinoy Night Market will be making its debut in June for three days full of food from multiple Filipino vendors and restaurants.

Just like the Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market, the market will be packed with a selection of Asian street eats, open late until midnight.

Celebrate Filipino Heritage Month and learn about the culture and heritage not only through food but with live performances, workshops, art, and music.

The Pinoy Night Market will be taking over the Street Eats Market across the Scarborough Town Centre from June 24 through June 26.

A few of the vendors include Lamesa, Wilson Haus of Lechon, and iSLAS.

The night market is still accepting applications to be a vendor right now and those interested can apply on the Street Eats Market website.

If you can't get enough of all the Filipino food, then make sure to check out Fun Philippines later this summer, Toronto's newest street festival.

Lead photo by

Ron Quitoriano

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting a Filipino night market this summer

You can get a candle that smells like one of the best pastry shops in Toronto this weekend

Farmers' markets in Toronto by day of the week

Toronto restaurant not taking big orders after being asked to make 72 onigiri in 25 minutes

People in an Ontario city are now obsessed with these Ghanian meat pies

Toronto burger joint born out of owner's memories of visiting Johnny's Hamburgers as a kid

Toronto flower wall business and its clients gets hacked and customers are upset

Cabana Pool Bar's massive waterfront patio is reopening this summer