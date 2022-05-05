If you're a massive foodie who's also a late-night snacker then get ready because Toronto is getting a Filipino night market this summer.

Organized by Pinay Tayo Toronto and Street Eats, Pinoy Night Market will be making its debut in June for three days full of food from multiple Filipino vendors and restaurants.

Just like the Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market, the market will be packed with a selection of Asian street eats, open late until midnight.

Celebrate Filipino Heritage Month and learn about the culture and heritage not only through food but with live performances, workshops, art, and music.

The Pinoy Night Market will be taking over the Street Eats Market across the Scarborough Town Centre from June 24 through June 26.

A few of the vendors include Lamesa, Wilson Haus of Lechon, and iSLAS.

The night market is still accepting applications to be a vendor right now and those interested can apply on the Street Eats Market website.

If you can't get enough of all the Filipino food, then make sure to check out Fun Philippines later this summer, Toronto's newest street festival.