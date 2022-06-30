Radar
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canadian tire pool floaties toronto neighbourhood

Toronto street is now covered in giant pool floaties

Radar
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A street in Toronto is transforming into a full-blown pool floatie party this weekend, so if you happen to stumble upon a giant pineapple or 11 foot dinosaur as you go for a stroll, just know that you haven't completely lost your mind. 

To commemorate Canadian Tire’s 100th birthday, the company will be hosting a Summer of the Century Celebration, putting the giant floaties on display on Bastedo Ave from June 30th to July 3rd. 

Whether you're looking to entertain yourself, your kids, or completely drive your dog insane, walking down the two full blocks of colourful floaties could be a really fun thing to do this weekend.

Almost 50 homes in the area will be decorated with towering flamingoes, doughnuts, beach balls, dinosaurs and much more. 

It's free to attend, and along with the magical floaties, there will be live music, food, chalk art and a bunch of giveaways on opening day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

All of the floaties and decorations used for Canadian Tire's celebration will either be repurposed or donated to residents living in the neighbourhood once the weekend comes to a close. 

Lead photo by

Canadian Tire
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto street is now covered in giant pool floaties

10 things to do on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto

You can play in a ping-pong tournament with NHL stars in Toronto this summer

25 things to do in Toronto on the Canada Day long weekend 2022

15 things to do in Toronto this week

20 things to do in and around Toronto this summer that don't require a lot of travel

Toronto is getting a Mid-Autumn festival full of mooncakes and water lanterns

A massive festival is taking over Bloor St. in Toronto next month