Toronto street is now covered in giant pool floaties

A street in Toronto is transforming into a full-blown pool floatie party this weekend, so if you happen to stumble upon a giant pineapple or 11 foot dinosaur as you go for a stroll, just know that you haven't completely lost your mind.

To commemorate Canadian Tire’s 100th birthday, the company will be hosting a Summer of the Century Celebration, putting the giant floaties on display on Bastedo Ave from June 30th to July 3rd.

Whether you're looking to entertain yourself, your kids, or completely drive your dog insane, walking down the two full blocks of colourful floaties could be a really fun thing to do this weekend.

Almost 50 homes in the area will be decorated with towering flamingoes, doughnuts, beach balls, dinosaurs and much more.

It's free to attend, and along with the magical floaties, there will be live music, food, chalk art and a bunch of giveaways on opening day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All of the floaties and decorations used for Canadian Tire's celebration will either be repurposed or donated to residents living in the neighbourhood once the weekend comes to a close.