Toronto is getting a Mid-Autumn festival full of mooncakes and water lanterns

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is a traditional Chinese festival celebrated in countries around Southeast Asia. Toronto is now getting their very own this fall.

Head down to the Exhibition Place's Grand Bizarre where the Waterfront Night Market is hosting its second annual Full Moon Mid-Autumn Festival.

The event will feature local food vendors where they can grab some of the city's best Asian eats and traditional mooncakes.

Check out traditional performances all night long including a Chinese lion dance that will be making its way through the venue.

A highlight of the event is the send-off of the water lanterns. Decorate your lantern, light your candle and make a wish before setting sail to it.

Tickets are available online now and are priced starting at $30.

The festival has an age restriction of 19+.

The Full Moon Mid-Autumn Festival takes place on September 10 at 6:00 p.m.