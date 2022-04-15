Toronto's festival celebrating Afro-Caribbean culture is returning this summer

The city is known to celebrate all its diverse cultures and neighbourhoods with massive street festivals.

If you're looking for another festival to hit up this summer then you're in for a treat because Toronto's Afro-Carib festival is back this year.

Afro-Craib Fest is back to celebrate its 11th anniversary this summer after a two year hiatus.

The festival will be taking over Scarborough's Thomson Memorial Park for a weekend full of music, live performances, activities, dance, local vendors, and a ton of food and drinks to try.

The massive festival will be packed with those excited to celebrate the Afro-Caribbean community in Toronto.

Afro-Carib Fest will take place from Aug. 20 through Aug. 21.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.