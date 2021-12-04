Toronto is getting a huge nightime street festival for the winter solstice

Now that all the colourful leaves have fallen off the trees and we've seen our first fall of snow, it means that winter is just around the corner. It's time to start digging out our winter apparel and brace for the cold but not before celebrating the longest night of the year.

Later this month, Toronto is getting a huge night festival to celebrate the winter solstice.

32nd Winter Solstice is back in #kensingtonmarket on December 21. We are closing down the streets of Kensington from 6:00PM-9:30PM for a neighbourhood celebration. Our shops will be open late, performers will be on the streets as we celebrate the return of light @RedPepperSpecta pic.twitter.com/rzUKJFklcn — Kensington Market BIA (@Kensington_BIA) December 3, 2021

Red Pepper Spectacle will be shutting down the streets of Kensington Market for the night for the 32nd annual festival. The streets of the neighbourhood will be full of live performances and dances to mark the longest night of the year.

Walk through the bohemian neighborhood on Dec. 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and shop from the local stores that will be open late for the night festival.

After you've watched some of the performances, make your way down to Nathan Phillips Square and check out the light installations at Cavalcade of Lights.