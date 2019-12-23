City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Winter Solstice Toronto

This is what the Winter Solstice parade looked like in Toronto this year

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto got lit this past weekend as it welcomed the longest night of the year, the winter solstice.

The annual gathering in Kensington Market took place on Saturday night and the crowds got to take in the spectacle of it all.

As always the event that takes over Kensington Market included giant puppets.

Even a Doug Ford inspired one was spotted.

An epic parade that filled the streets.

Stellar costumes at every turn.

And lots and lots of fire.

If you didn't make it out this year don't fret it will be back for another wild night in 2020.

Lead photo by

@syncros

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what the Winter Solstice parade looked like in Toronto this year

Climate change activists dump manure in front of Doug Ford's office

The 10 biggest changes to the TTC over the last decade

Toronto's majestic 68 year old weather beacon just got a huge upgrade

10 stories that broke the internet in Toronto this year

Wild video shows people breaking into Toronto house and stealing car

The TTC is getting rid of collector booths in 20 subway stations next month

10 ways to escape the cold in Toronto this winter