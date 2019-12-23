This is what the Winter Solstice parade looked like in Toronto this year

Toronto got lit this past weekend as it welcomed the longest night of the year, the winter solstice.

From last night at the Kensington Market #WinterSolstice Festival 🔥🖤🌕 pic.twitter.com/M8WwZxBQxS — Christen Thomas (@MetaphorceX10) December 22, 2019

The annual gathering in Kensington Market took place on Saturday night and the crowds got to take in the spectacle of it all.

The longest night at the 30th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice. Community Parade and Fire Finale to welcome the return to warmth and light. #Toronto #WinterSolstice #KensingtonMarket pic.twitter.com/0VHJW5HTgi — Param Randhawa (@iParamR) December 22, 2019

As always the event that takes over Kensington Market included giant puppets.

Even a Doug Ford inspired one was spotted.

Nice to see @fordnation making an appearance at this year's Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade pic.twitter.com/2NlM68rDpS — Alysa Obertas (@AstroAlysa) December 22, 2019

An epic parade that filled the streets.

Winter Solstice festival at Kensington Market. What a cool event to witness! Winter officially arrives at 11:19 p.m. 🌞 @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/JQNazS06TH — Lyndsay Morrison (@Lyndsay_CTV) December 22, 2019

Stellar costumes at every turn.

Happy Winter Solstice from this band of raccoons at this year's Kensington Market parade pic.twitter.com/epiTvZs5fE — Alysa Obertas (@AstroAlysa) December 22, 2019

And lots and lots of fire.

2019 Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival was held in Toronto, Canada to celebrate the longest night of the year on Dec. 21, 2019 with thousands of people. pic.twitter.com/x549f8ur0T — CCTV (@CCTV) December 23, 2019

If you didn't make it out this year don't fret it will be back for another wild night in 2020.