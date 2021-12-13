Toronto is getting a winter street food and holiday market this week

It's the most wonderful time of the year and that means the resurgence of all our favourite winter activities such as going skating and visiting holiday markets. This year Toronto is getting a winter street food festival that will combine both of these activities this week.

Located at Evergreen Brick Works, Evergreen's Holiday Market is held at the old brick factory.

The festival will fill the historic building with over 40 local vendors selling sustainable and handmade products.

Unlike other holiday markets, the market will also be hosting a street food festival with various local food trucks and restaurants.

Make your way through the market and check out all the local vendors selling products featuring handmade jewelry, home decor, apparel, and pet accessories.

After you've crossed a few people off your holiday list, why not lace up your skates and glide on around the picturesque skating trail. The rink weaves through the gardens and exposed beams of the old factory, with views of the holiday market.

If you don't own a pair of skates, you can rent a pair at the rink. The skating rink is open all winter season, weather permitting. The condition of the rink is weather dependent so make to sure check the ice conditions before heading out.

If you need a break after a few laps around the trail, stop by the local food trucks and food stalls to grab a bite to eat and to warm up. From dumplings to gourmet grilled cheese, there are a ton of international cuisine to try.

While you're sipping on a cup of hot chocolate, make sure to catch a glimpse of the live entertainment and performances by local artists.

The Evergreen's Holiday Market runs from Dec. 17 through Dec. 22.