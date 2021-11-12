10 Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto this year

Christmas markets and holiday festivals in Ontario have become staple winter holiday activities. From trying festive treats to seeing twinkly light displays, it's no wonder these activities are a fan favourite for the holidays.

Here's a round-up of some of the Christmas Markets and holiday festivals near Toronto to get excited about this year.

This family farm in Mount Albert is transporting you all the way to the North Pole this holiday season. On selected dates from Nov. 12 through Dec. 22 take a stroll through their Scanadanavian Christmas Land, take a selfie with some of the cute animals that live on the farm, or take a walk through their twinkly forest.

Canada's Wonderland is transforming into a winter themepark for the second time. Get into the holiday spirit with a ton of festive activities including skating on Snow Flake Lake, live shows, themed rides, and a nightly tree lighting ceremony. Winterfest runs on select nights from Nov. 13 through Dec. 31.

Get into the holiday spirit at this holiday market in Markham on Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. The festival will feature an artisan market, live entertainment, light installations, and a decked-out tree perfect for your holiday photos.

Unlike previous years, this lights festival, located at Assembly Park in Vaughan is a walk through experience so you won't need a car. Walk through the festival grounds on selected nights from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2 and stare in awe at the twinkly animated lights that will be synchronized to your favourite holiday tunes.

Even though the beloved Christmas market has moved to Vaughan this year, the market is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Stop by the Polar Point Bar where you can get a hot cup of mulled wine or cider and warm up next to a crackling fire. Make sure to stop by on selected nights from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2.

From Nov.26 through Jan. 8, the festival is back at two locations, Meadowvale Go Station and Mount Joy Go Station and with bigger and brighter light displays, set to transport you to a winter wonderland. The light festival is a 2 km drive-through experience, with over 1.5 million lights, a sparkling light tunnel, animated lights, and interactive light displays.

Celebrate the winter holiday season for a weekend at this Christmas market in Streetsville from Nov. 27 through Nov. 28. Shop through the holiday artisan market all while listening to local live performances.

From Dec. 2 through Jan. 2, a farm in Milton is transforming its farm grounds into a magical winter wonderland complete with ice sculptures, light tunnels, and giant snowglobes. Travel back in time while walking the scenic route and explore the historic buildings that date back to the 1820s.

From homemade candles to festive-themed treats and live performances, this Christmas market will have you celebrating the season with holiday cheer. Stop by the market on selected nights from Dec. 3 through Dec. 12 to pick up some gifts for everyone on your list.

Mississauga is getting a new winter festival this year full of light displays, woodpile art installations, and a contemporary tree made by a local artist. The festival runs from Dec. 9 through Dec. 19 and will also feature an artisan market during the first half of the festival then a culinary market during the second half.