Toronto is getting a new park and outdoor market

Toronto is known for its various beautiful parks that are the perfect scenery for hikes, picnics, and even outdoor markets.

Later this month, Toronto will be getting a new city park and an outdoor market in Riverside.

The brand new Riverside Common Park will be hosting its first-ever market in collaboration with The Leslieville Flea Market.

Join us on Oct 17, 11-4 for the 1st ever market in Riverside Common Park! Take part in the park opening ceremony with @PaulaFletcherTO, shop @leslievilleflea, and enjoy local music, art & more in #RiversideTO! @riversidebia pic.twitter.com/ttoGRf66dO — RiversideBIA (@RiversideBIA) October 5, 2021

On Oct.17 the new park will officially be launched with speeches, live music, vendors selling clothing and curated vintage items as well as an art pop-up by local artists.

A ticket is not required to attend but organizers are encouraging everyone to register online for a free ticket for the market to help gauge numbers for the event.

The market will run on select dates throughout the fall season starting Oct. 17 through Dec. 4.

Riverside Common Park is at 657 Queen St. East near Broadview.