10 fun things to do in Toronto during the holidays

Fun things to do in Toronto during the holidays include events and activities that make for an exciting time before it's back to the grind. You can check out downtown's newest skating rink and or take a trip to the city's newest spa. Whatever you're in the mood for, there's lots going on.

Here are some fun things to do in Toronto during the holidays.

Skate at the city's newest outdoor rinks

This year Toronto got not one, but two new downtown skating rinks to glide across. Union Station's NHL-sized rink is open until January 4 while College Park's oval trail is here for the rest of the winter.

Explore the Zoo's new magical night walk

It's the Toronto Zoo like you've never seen it at this new night walk series that uses a variety of technologies to transform the space into a futuristic wonderland that unites humans with animals.

See musicians from all over the country for just 5 bucks

One of the best music festivals of the year happens over the holidays when What's in the Box returns to The Drake Underground for four days of shows by musicians, artists and cultural producers from all over Canada.

Check out some of Martin Scorsese's greatest films

In honour of his newest epic The Irishman, TIFF Bell Lightbox is screening 25 of Scorsese's greatest works until January 4 as a tribute to the legendary director.

Get sweaty on the dance floor at the return of Solaris

After a gap year, this annual, two-day winter music festival is back at Rebel on December 26 and 27 to feature some of the biggest names in house, including deadmau5 and Above & Beyond.

Indulge at Toronto’s newest spa

You deserve the best for a year of hard work and there's no better place to take a load off than at Canada's first Guerlain spa inside of Hotel X that is known world-wide for being the last word in luxury pampering.

Celebrate Toronto's comedy institution at the Paradise

Second City is celebrating 60 years of humour this year and the newly reopened Paradise Theatre on Bloor is screening a whole slew of the best comedy films starring the many talented Canadians who came out of there.

Follow the Can Am volleyball tournament to see who wins

Volleyball doesn't have to be a beachy pastime and some of the best in the game are heading to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for a holiday showcase from December 28 to 30.

Have a paranormal experience at a ghost walk in the Distillery

After the cheer of Christmas comes the creeping presence of something eerie and strange and nowhere can you feel the paranormal more than at Haunted Walk of Toronto's tour through the historic Distillery District where many spirits pass through.

See larger-than-life art projected on the Aga Khan Museum

It's the Aga Khan Museum like you've never seen it before at Light Up the Dark where works are projected onto the side of the building for visitors to experience, coupled with longer museum hours, performances, hot drinks and treats.