Toronto's newest outdoor skating rink is now officially open at Union Station

Toronto just got a brand new skating rink, and it's located right outside of Union Station.

The city's busiest transit hub is now home to a glassy patch of ice right on Front Street.

Taking over the Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza—the outdoor area in front of Union Station where the clock is—this new public rink is completely free to use.

It's the first time the station has ever done something like this. According to Union Station, the rink is now the largest public outdoor rink in the city, stretching nearly half the size of an NHL hockey rink (meaning approximately 100 feet long).

It doesn't actually feel that big, and at first glance, this TD-sponsored addition looks a bit smaller than the skating rink at Nathan Phillips Square.

It's definitely cozy, equipped with wooden seating on all sides.

A big plus: skate and helmet rentals are totally free, as are daily skating lessons noon and 4 p.m., if you want to get (closer) to Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue levels.

There's also a Best Buy Warming Lounge which feels like a cute cabin in the woods, but with a really nice HD TV inside.

If you're not big on ice gliding, there's also a cluster of stalls where vendors will be selling some stocking stuffer-worthy gifts.

Come here on a Friday or Saturday evening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m and you'll be treated to live DJ beats as part of Union Beats.

Union Station's rink is open at 65 Front St. East until January 4, opening daily at 11 a.m. It closes at 7 p.m. between Sunday and Wednesday, and 9 p.m. between Thursday and Saturday. Just note that the rink will be closed on Christmas Day.