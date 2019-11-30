There's a huge fireworks celebration for New Year's Eve in Toronto and it's totally free

Figuring out what to do on New Year's Eve in Toronto can be difficult. Restaurants are extra busy, clubs are impossible to get into, and the city is packed with tourists.

Thankfully, the city puts on a free annual NYE celebration that never disappoints.

So when all else fails, make sure to head down to Nathan Phillips Square for Toronto’s annual New Year Eve’s celebration.

The celebration will be packed with festive activities including DJ skating parties and live musical performances.

Sadly it's an alcohol-free event, but admission is totally free for all-ages.