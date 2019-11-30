Radar
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto new years eve

There's a huge fireworks celebration for New Year's Eve in Toronto and it's totally free

Radar
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Figuring out what to do on New Year's Eve in Toronto can be difficult. Restaurants are extra busy, clubs are impossible to get into, and the city is packed with tourists. 

Thankfully, the city puts on a free annual NYE celebration that never disappoints. 

So when all else fails, make sure to head down to Nathan Phillips Square for Toronto’s annual New Year Eve’s celebration. 

The celebration will be packed with festive activities including DJ skating parties and live musical performances. 

Sadly it's an alcohol-free event, but admission is totally free for all-ages. 

Lead photo by

Nick D

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

There's a huge fireworks celebration for New Year's Eve in Toronto and it's totally free

10 things to do in Toronto today

The top 10 things to do in Toronto this December

10 things to do in Toronto today

35 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 free things to do in Toronto this December

The top Black Friday deals in Toronto for 2019

10 things to do in Toronto today