The top Black Friday deals in Toronto for 2019

Black Friday deals in Toronto for 2019 have a number of big brands like Canadian Tire and Artizia serving up some serious discounts alongside local stores with bargains of their own. Save a buck (or $100) with these deals that are coming in clutch before the holidays.

Here's a roundup of some notable Black Friday deals in Toronto.

Fashion

This Toronto apparel store is selling everything up to 70% off. Their Black Four Day sale runs from November 28 until December 1. Head to their locations on Ossington or Union Station to splurge on Toronto vs. Everything gear and the like.

All the footwear at this Queen West shoe staple is 20% off starting November 28. That includes extra price slashes on sale items. The sale only lasts two days, though, so you'd better run for those running shoes.

Stay active but look cool while doing it with high-performance pants from the Queen West flagship of this Canadian brand. It's 25% off one pair, 30% off two, and 35% off your purchase if you buy three or more pairs of pants.

This jewellery start-up on Dundas West is holding a rare sale that runs until Cyber Monday, with discounts on pieces like diamond necklaces and mini hoops. It's 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three.

Shop hats for cheap on Thursday at this ultra-Canadian local brand, with bear logo caps and cozy toques all 30% off. They've been running sales at their Parkdale spot all week, and will continue to do so for the rest of the weekend.

North American-made looks will be 50% off at this rustic Rosedale shop starting on Friday. If you're a Tuck Shop member, you'll get access to the discount even earlier, between 6 p.m. and midnight on Thursday.

Chuck your ratty knapsack and exchange it for one of the ultra-cool, award-winning backpacks sold at this Queen West athleisure brand, which are all 50% off until December 2.

Furniture and Design

Full-priced contemporary home pieces are seeing big sales at this Queen West shop. Get 15% off anything over $149, $20 off items priced $2,000 or more, and a 25% off the $5,000 and over range.

Select items from this minimalist interior design store are up to 40% off. Save on sleek and well-made items like wooden stools and floating nightstands.

Adult onesies and other important Christmas necessities will be 25% off if you spend more than $100 at this three-storey West Queen West design shop, plus you also get free shipping.

This Orfus Road newcomer has been running pre-Black Friday sales all week, including up to 50% off pretty kitchen gadgets that were affordable to begin with. The sales will continue with their 10% online discount code PBF10, or drop in-store for deals and cereal.

The popular furniture and home decor store in the Castlefield Design District is dropping prices by as much as 60% on chairs, sofas, carpets and more.

Tech

The city’s go-to camera shop is throwing intense discounts on a lot of their gear right now. Their pre-Black Friday sale is already putting up Panasonic DSLRs and Sony Alphas up for hundreds of dollars less than usual, and you can expect more or less the same on the actual day.

Find huge savings on in-store and online purchases this Black Friday, including 20% off home theatre products from Sonos, offers on Bose, and discounts upwards of $100 on things like bookshelf speakers and turntables.

Save anywhere between $10 or more than $200 on scores of electronics at this Toronto tech fixture. Find deals as simple as cheap USB flash drives to promotions on new 50" smart TVs.

Photographers will be flocking to Aden's for what's sure to be some great savings on typically pricey gear. They haven't released any specific numbers but their Instagram alludes to some promising discounts on mirrorless Canons, Nikons, Fujifilm and the like.

Music

Almost all new vinyl will be 25% off on Black Friday (which also happens to be Record Store Day) at this quaint record shop in Riverside. Build your personal collection, or pre-buy the Christmas gift for the vinyl lover in your life.

For one day only, this Danforth East guitar shop is throwing some sweet deals on some Backlines, Taylors, and Fender bassbreakers. They're also going tax-free on all accessories, pedals, and certain classical, acoustic, electric, and steel string guitars.

Cassette tapes will definitely make a hard comeback thanks to the Black Friday sales at this analogue emporium at Bloordale Village. Pay 10% and 20% less for cassette and CD duplications, respectively, and 15% off all items on the online shop.

This OG of Toronto's vinyl scene is doing some limited edition releases tomorrow for Black Friday, and in very small quantities, so head to Chinatown as early as 8 a.m.