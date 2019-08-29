Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

10 free things to do in Toronto this September

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free events in Toronto for September 2019 give you the chance to have a great time without spending a fortune. A full moon celebration and TIFF's Festival Street is back. The Roncesvalles Polish Festival is on, and there's and a new ten-week art festival.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • TIFF Festival Street
      September 5-8
      TIFF Festival Street
      The TIFF festivities are on and this big street festival is once again spanning part of King Street West for four days of food, movies, music and activities.
      King Street West
    • Cabbagetown Festival
      September 7-8
      Cabbagetown Festival
      All of Cabbagetown is coming out for this huge neighbourhood festival that showcase local vendors, artists, performers, food and drink.
      Cabbagetown
    • Museum of the Moon
      September 10-15
      Museum of the Moon
      This year's harvest moon celebration is set to be a peculiar sight, and it's being celebrated by the arrival of Luke Jerram's Moon sculpture under the Gardiner.
      The Bentway
    • Ukrainian Festival
      September 13-15
      Ukrainian Festival
      One of the biggest cultural celebrations of the year is back with all-things Ukrainian culture and a weekend of music, dance, food and a huge midway.
      Bloor West Village
    • Roncesvalles Polish Festival
      September 14-15
      Roncesvalles Polish Festival
      Get ready to polka your heart out as Roncesvalles shuts down for a huge street festival in celebration of Polish culture with performances, food and music.
      Roncesvalles
    • Open Streets TO
      September 15
      Open Streets TO
      Open Streets is back for a pedestrian takeover of part of Bloor and Yonge Street for a day of activities, games, workshops and performances in the street.
      Multiple Venues
    • Word On The Street
      September 17-22
      Word On The Street
      Now entering its 30th year, this huge book and magazine festival showcases the work of local writers with workshops, talks and a huge market.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Toronto Biennial of Art
      September 21 - December 1
      Toronto Biennial of Art
      New this year is a massive, ten-week art festival that only occurs every two years that includes exhibitions, talks and performances all over the city.
      Multiple Venues
    • Sterling Road Block Party
      September 22
      Sterling Road Block Party
      Sterling Road is the place to be and this big block party is back with a day of food and drink from nearby spots, plus music, art and shopping.
      Sterling Road
    • Pedestrian Sundays
      September 29
      Pedestrian Sundays
      The second last PS Kensington of the year means you may want to wear a sweater while playing games or grabbing a bite during this festival.
      Kensington Market
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 free things to do in Toronto this September

25 things to do in Toronto for Labour Day weekend 2019

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today