Toronto is getting a massive new arts festival later this year

The Toronto Biennial of Art, a major public art exhibition coming to Toronto in September, just announced extensive details for what to expect in its inagural year.

The Biennial will feature more than 90 participants from over 40 places of origin and run from September 21 to December 1.

The majority of the exhibitions and programs will take place across 10 sites on or near Toronto's Waterfront, between Etobicoke Creek and Ashbridges Bay.

One of the featured exhibits will be a series of LED fireboxes by Dana Claxton. They'll be testaments to the beauty and resilience of Indigenous women, with portraits of them wearing their cultural belongings.

Another exhibit, by Fernando Palma Rodríguez, will feature a swarm of more than 100 robotic Monarch butterflies programmed to respond to seismic frequencies.

Monarchs are the only species to migrate between Mexico and Canada each year, and they've recently suffered rapid decline.

The Toronto Biennial of Art is a 72-day, free art exhibition and will take place every two years.