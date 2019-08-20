A giant fake moon will be installed under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway

Toronto's hangout under the Gardiner Expressway is turning into an open-air planetarium this fall.

A massive, glowing, 7-metre-wide sculpture of the moon will be arriving under The Bentway on September 10, and will be on display until September 15 as part of Museum of the Moon.

Designed by British artist Luke Jerram, the moon will "rise" every afternoon and be lowered each evening.

It's the same moon as the one that's been hanging at the Aga Khan for the last few months—only bigger.

The exterior of this orb is digitally printed with imagery from NASA, to create a perfect to-scale view of the moon.

Lit from the inside, it'll glow at night, just like our favourite rock in space.

You'll be able to see it for free every day, plus there'll be daily programming such as moonlight meditation sessions with the Consciousness Explorers Club, astronomy talks, and a photo-based installation called Undercurrents.

And to celebrate the full moon on September 14, the Bentway will host an event called Moon Merge.

The host of Pondercast, Laurie Brown, and composer Joshua Van Tassel, will run a live podcast recording, followed by musical performances from Choir! Choir! Choir!, Bernice, and Rich Aucoin.