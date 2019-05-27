Radar
free events June toronto

10 free things to do in Toronto this June

Free events in Toronto for June 2019 are all about having fun without breaking the bank. The World Naked Bike Ride bares all and part of Yonge Street is shutting down for a weekend of free performances. You can catch a film under the stars while the Pride Parade takes over downtown.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Riverdale ArtWalk
      June 1-2
      Riverdale ArtWalk
      Take a stroll through an art paradise as this big annual art festival returns with two days of works by local and regional artists, food, drink and more.
      Jimmie Simpson Park
    • Dundas West Fest
      June 7-9
      Dundas West Fest
      Part of Dundas West is going car-free for two days with a huge street festival that includes music, games, food, drinks, art and shopping.
      Dundas Street West
    • World Naked Bike Ride
      June 8
      World Naked Bike Ride
      Free yourself from the confines of clothes and take a ride through the city in the name of the environment as part of this international bike ride.
      Coronation Park
    • Open Tuning
      June 8
      Open Tuning
      Seaton Village is ready to rock with a full day of local musicians performing everywhere from porches to parks, with everyone welcome to come listen.
      Seaton Village
    • NXNE Festival Village
      June 14-16
      NXNE Festival Village
      This year's NXNE comes to an end with a massive street festival spanning Dundas to Queen with free performances by Cold War Kids, Santigold and more.
      Yonge Street
    • Nuit Rose
      June 15
      Nuit Rose
      Two Toronto neighbourhoods are being turned into an art festival with queer artists showcasing music, video, art, poetry, theatre and dance.
      Multiple Venues
    • TOPS Opening Weekend
      June 15
      TOPS Opening Weekend
      Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is ready to kick off a summer of 'dynamic duos' with a free/PWYC screening of Thelma & Louise.
      Fort York National Historic Site
    • Junction Summer Solstice
      June 22
      Junction Summer Solstice
      Celebrate the start of summer with a huge street festival that includes an evening of live music, art market, food, craft, street performers and more.
      The Junction
    • Pride Parade
      June 23
      Pride Parade
      The city's biggest Pride celebration takes to the streets with the annual parade that includes lots of glitter, costumes, music and floats.
      Yonge Street
    • Pedestrian Sundays
      June 30
      Pedestrian Sundays
      Pedestrian Sundays is back in Kensington Market with another car-free day of food, drinks, shopping, meditation and performances in the street.
      Kensington Market
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez
