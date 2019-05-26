Music
nxne festival village

Yonge St. will be pedestrian-only for three days next month

NXNE Festival Village is coming to Toronto this summer for three whole car-free days of music from the likes of Cold War Kids, Santigold, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Hot Garbage, and way more. 

The fest still centres around Dundas Square, but now stretches along Yonge from Dundas to Queen. The main acts will perform on the Village stage, with other shows taking place at venues throughout the city all festival long for the Club Land component of NXNE. 

On from June 14 to 16, the festival will also encompass the first ever NXNE-Flea, a market with over 30 local makers. The best part? It’s all totally free.

