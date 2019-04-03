The World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Toronto this year

Hold on to your butts, Toronto, as bare-naked activists, free-spirits, nudists and anyone who maybe just hates clothes are stripping down for the return of the World Naked Bike Ride this spring.

Back again to show off the beauty of the human form is this annual international bike ride taking place in cities all over the world, all in the name of environmental awareness.

The long-standing manifesto of the ride serves to "stop to the indecent exposure of people and the planet to cars and the pollution they create" and reconnect urban dwellers with nature in all its fleshy forms.

The ride begins at Coronoation Park and makes its way through the downtown core, passing spots like Nathan Phillips and Yonge-Dundas squares where in past years many looky-loos have been known to stop and stare.

Organizers stress that the ride is entirely "non-sexual" and meant to be a fun and liberating experience for people of all ages and backgrounds. Nudity is not a requirement, either, with the motto being "As Bare As You Dare" and including folks in all sorts of wares and body decorations.

It all begins on June 8 with pre-ride body painting and a bike art session. Don't have a bike? Naked rollerbladers, rollerskaters and skateboarders are all welcome, too.