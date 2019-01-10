10 things to do on New Year's Day in Toronto

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox. You can unsubscribe anytime or contact us for details.
New Year's Day events in Toronto are the perfect way to kick off the new year in the right way. Take in a concert, set some intentions, or cheer on Kyle Lowry for a positive start to the last year of the twenty-teens.
This concert recreates the beauty of Vienna’s golden era and features Strauss waltzes and sweeping melodies performed by acclaimed European singers, champion ballroom dancers, ballet, and live symphony orchestra.
If 2019 is your year for positive self-care, start it right and utilize breath, crystals, meditation, hot stone restorative yoga and sound healing to ground, recharge, and establish your intentions for the new year.