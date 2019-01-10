Radar
Martha Stortz
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do on New Year's Day in Toronto

Radar
Martha Stortz
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New Year's Day events in Toronto are the perfect way to kick off the new year in the right way. Take in a concert, set some intentions, or cheer on Kyle Lowry for a positive start to the last year of the twenty-teens. 

Lead photo by

Boris T

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

The top 10 events in Toronto this January

10 things to do on New Year's Day in Toronto

10 free things to do on New Year's Eve in Toronto

15 things to in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this January

10 things to do in Toronto today