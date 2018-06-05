Radar
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto today include a group art show inside of one of the city's biggest breweries, plus several musical performances and a fundraiser for LGBTQ+ people facing difficult circumstances.

Lead photo by

@michoo79

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto June 1-3 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today