Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto today will get us through this horrid stretch of winter weather. There's live music, the first day of Fashion Art Toronto, a retro games party, the Raptors' game against the Wizards and a Blue Jays double header.

Lead photo by

Game Over

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto April 13-15 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today