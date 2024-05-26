There's a free all-ages music festival in Toronto next month

Toronto music fans are getting treated to a free, all-ages day-long indie music show next month.

The highly-anticipated Luminato in the Square returns to Toronto this June, and they're partnering with non-profit arts platform (and purveyors of epic music performances), Wavelength, to put on an unbelievable day-long indie music show.

You'll be able to catch headliners like Ethio-jazz legend Hailu Mergia, post-punk icons Protomartyr and indie-folk rising star Cassandra Jenkins, alongside a selection of other artists and bands offering groundbreaking sounds.

It's not only about the music, though; the event will also be home to a slew of extra programming, which Wavelength's year-round festivals are known for.

You'll be able to shop an indie vendor market, create and play DIY video games, watch a live painting demonstration and check out a selection of funky art installations.

Flooding David Pecaut Square with the sounds of 11 different global artists, Wavelength at Luminato in the Square will take place on June 8 between 1 and 11 p.m.

Luminato in the Square runs between June 7 and 16, with a host of free and private music, art and entertainment experiences.