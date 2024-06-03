Thousands showed up to a Toronto park for Boiler Room this past weekend

Boiler Room returned to Toronto this past weekend for its second trip around the globe as part of its annual World Tour event series—which is set to make stops in a total of 25 cities this year.

For the second year in a row, hoards of ravers flocked to Woodbine Park in The Beaches for an all-day, open-air music festival—complete with three stages.

"In this iteration of our worldwide party series, we're championing trailblazing and bubbling scenes across 25 key cities; local rising-stars share the floor with some of Boiler Room’s vital artists, past and present," writes Boiler Room on their website.

Party capitals such as New York, London, LA, and Amsterdam along with up-and-coming locales—Gurugram, Rio, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, São Paulo and Lagos—make up the tour's 2024 itinerary.

International EDM heavy hitters like France’s Nico Moreno and UK-based SHERELLE and Chase & Status, as well as locals such as Nino Brown and Young Teesh formed Toronto's lineup this past Saturday, June 1.

"That’s a wrap! This year's return to Toronto was bigger & badder in every way," wrote Boiler Room in a caption on their official Instagram.

Commenters concurred. "This party was so much fun!!! All 3 stages had really good music, the crowd was good, everything was easy and accessible. Definitely restored my faith in Toronto!" wrote Reddit user @dadass84 on the r/Toronto subreddit.

Reddit user @yourahor likens this year’s Boiler Room to Digital Dreams, a now-defunct Toronto-based EDM Festival, "I see this becoming the new Digital Dreams for Toronto."

Attendees couldn't get enough, it appeared. I would love to see this go 2 day next year" adds @yourahor. "Make it a 2 day!" reiterates Instagram user @littlelbeet.