Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
desifest toronto

Canada's biggest South Asian music festival comes to Toronto this week

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The biggest South Asian music festival in Canada is returning to Toronto this week for 12 straight hours of live music.

Returning to the city for its 18th year, Desifest is Toronto's epic celebration of South Asian music, featuring some of the best voices in Bollywood, HipHop, Punjabi, Tamil, Bangla and more.

Taking over the heart of the city for all of Saturday, the slew of live music performances will be accompanied by food options from 15 different food vendors, freebies and giveaways and fun activations.

The festival takes place at Yonge-Dundas Square from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8, and is completely open to the public and free to attend.

Beyond the weekend, Yonge-Dundas Square will be home to plenty of free music and food festivals this summer, including performances that are part of Luminato Festival, a huge Peruvian food festival and the World Poutine Eating Championship.

Lead photo by

@desifestmusic
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Canada's biggest South Asian music festival comes to Toronto this week

50 essential live music venues in Toronto where you need to see a concert at least once

Toronto concert venue needs to raise almost $3M to pay for its new home

Drake makes surprise appearance at 21 Savage concert in Toronto

There's a free all-ages music festival in Toronto next month

Toronto hotel prices during Taylor Swift's concert run are totally out of control

Third incident brings police to Drake's Toronto mansion yet again

Police respond to second incident at Drake's Toronto mansion in two days