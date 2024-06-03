Canada's biggest South Asian music festival comes to Toronto this week

The biggest South Asian music festival in Canada is returning to Toronto this week for 12 straight hours of live music.

Returning to the city for its 18th year, Desifest is Toronto's epic celebration of South Asian music, featuring some of the best voices in Bollywood, HipHop, Punjabi, Tamil, Bangla and more.

Taking over the heart of the city for all of Saturday, the slew of live music performances will be accompanied by food options from 15 different food vendors, freebies and giveaways and fun activations.

The festival takes place at Yonge-Dundas Square from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8, and is completely open to the public and free to attend.

Beyond the weekend, Yonge-Dundas Square will be home to plenty of free music and food festivals this summer, including performances that are part of Luminato Festival, a huge Peruvian food festival and the World Poutine Eating Championship.