Over 100 bands are coming to Toronto for a music festival this week

A huge music festival will be taking over Toronto this month, featuring over 100 artists and bands from all over the world.

Back for its 29th year, NXNE will be filling the city with throbbing beats and sweet melodies for four days straight this June.

The annual music festival spreads out across Toronto, with live performances from dozens of international and local acts taking place at more than 20 of the city's best music venues.

You can catch Metal performances at Bovine Sex Club, Singer/Songwriter at Burdock and R&B at Jean Darlene, to name only a few.

In addition to music shows, there'll also be plenty of fun events happening around the city to keep the party going, like the Queen West Dance Party on June 15, where you'll be able to shop local vendors, dine on tasty treats and listen to live music al fresco.

There's also a Gear Expo taking place June 13 for the real musicians and music nerds among us, informative panels taking place at It's Ok*Studios and an epic, free to attend closing party at the Rec Room on June 16.

Individual show tickets, priced at $20, are available, but the far better deal is to opt for a $29 Full Festival Pass, which grants you access to all shows at all venues on all four nights of the festival. Tickets and passes are available online.

NXNE 2024 is taking place from June 12 to 16. For a full schedule and list of participating venues, visit the festival's website.