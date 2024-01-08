Toronto fans lined up for hours in snow and bitter cold for Travis Scott show

Crowds queued for hours in brutal Toronto winter weather to catch Travis Scott perform at Rebel on Saturday night.

The multiplatinum U.S. rapper returned to Toronto for the second local date at Scotiabank Arena, supporting his Utopia/Circus Maximus Tour on Jan. 6, before performing to a smaller crowd of clubgoers at Rebel hours later.

Dubbed the Travis Scott Official After Party, the limited-capacity show drew crowds hours before the doors opened at 10 p.m.

Fans braved harsh temperatures and a thick blanketing of snow, some showing as up as early as 6 p.m and travelling from locales as far as Sarnia for the exclusive event.

blogTO was on the scene to check in with fans lined up in the cold, in typical Toronto fashion.

"I'm freezing, I can't feel my feet. My feet are wet," said one man who had been standing in line for several hours by the time the doors to Rebel opened.

Another attendee told blogTO, "My toes are so f***ing cold right now."

The cold clearly didn't bother everyone, though, as a few fans dressed in poorly insulated club attire joked about the "warm" weather.

Most fans interviewed seemed fine with the long-line-bad-weather combination, with one even joking, "I mean, they're bringing the guy from Fortnite, so…"

Scott continues the second leg of his North American tour with another Canadian stop this week, scheduled to take the stage at Montreal's Bell Centre on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m.