The Toronto Jazz Festival is shutting down streets for more than 100 free concerts

The Toronto Jazz Festival is back in the city for 10 whole days of great music and the best vibes. Several streets around Yorkville and the Mink Mile will be shut for the entirety of the festival.

Featuring over 100 free concerts, the Jazz Fest begins on June 23 and runs until July 2.

The event will have live performances by world-renowned local and international musicians.

You'll have the opportunity to check out a variety of musical genres including Funk, Swing, Hip-Hop, Big Band, Brazilian, Klezmer and R&B.

The artist line-up includes headliners like Ashanti, Snarky Puppy, Melody Gardot and Jully Black and home-grown Canadian talent such as award-winning jazz vocalist Molly Johnson, indie pop powerhouse Begonia and singer-songwriter Jonah Yano.

Some of the other artists performing at the event

BADBADNOTGOOD

Clerel

Maya Killtron

Brekky Boy

Pedrito Martinez Group

Cimafunk

The Bad Plus

Colin Stetson.

There will also a variety of food and drink vendors at the festival including Poutine Supreme, Heavenly Dreams Ice Cream, Ali's Wraps and Steam Whistle.

While the outdoor performances end at 11 p.m. every night, the after party begins at Yorkville bar, The Pilot, where bands will continue to jam until 2 a.m.

For more information on the performance schedule and tickets, check out the official website.