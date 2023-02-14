Historic Toronto concert venue Silver Dollar Room opening its doors for first time in 5 years

Silver Dollar Room, Toronto's famous music venue, is returning for its 65th anniversary next month.

What once was the hotel lounge for the former Waverly Hotel is now returning on March 10th for a two night reopening weekend.

The venue hasn't opened it's doors in 5 years, since its closure in 2017 to be developed as a 15-storey residential complex called The Waverly.

Promotion for the shows suggest that attendees will be transported back to 1958, when the venue was created, for a night of 50's and 60's live music.

Music will be performed by The Digs on Friday, and Queen Pepper on Saturday.

Since the space was demolished in 2018 by Fitrovia Real Estate, the venue was relocated to Parkdale, where it has been open since 2021 as part of the relocated Comfort Room.

The return will take place at The Waverly through an extension of the hotel. The iconic Silver Dollar Room sign has been hung above the space mimicking its history.

Silver Dollar Room has a rich history in Toronto, from sax player Jim Heineman to 70s indie band Death From Above.

General admission tickets go for $25.