Notorious after-hours club The Comfort Zone is reopening in Toronto

Toronto residents were devastated when the Comfort Zone, the underground after-hours club that served as a mainstay at College and Spadina for more than 20 years, was shut down for demolition in 2017.

The fated end of the iconic live music venue that resided on the same corner as the Zone, The Silver Dollar Room, was met with the same reaction.

But now, both CZ and the Silver Dollar have officially been revived (after an abandoned attempt to relocate to King Street West), this time above ground and in Parkdale.

The new space at 1369 Queen West near Lansdowne serves mainly as a new iteration of the beloved late-night party spot, but will also encompass its tenured sister venue in time.

One third of Parkdale household goods store FullWorth has closed to make room for... the new Silver Dollar Room, apparently: pic.twitter.com/oCU0R3XDTK — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) November 3, 2019

In its current form, the new Comfort Zone/Silver Dollar seems to resemble the former location, complete with large dance floors, LEDs and black lights, low black couches lining the walls and a booze-free bar.

The club has already been hosting the famous after-hours weekend dance parties CZ was known for, officially kicking things off with a 12-hour New Year's Day party this year.

The previous owner of both venues told NOW that the Dollar — whose logo emblazons one of the two front doors of the new establishment — is "definitely part of the game plan for the new space," though there is no proper stage as of yet.

comfort zone reopening in parkdale is kinda poetic — chaotic egirl named sophia (@sophsa) December 17, 2019

Interestingly enough, the Silver Dollar is also due to stick around in some form as part of the new condo building being erected on its old lot, primarily due to the storied venue's heritage designation.

As the Star reports, "a live-music venue called the Silver Dollar Room and looking as much as possible like the original Silver Dollar will indeed stand in the same position it occupied from 1958 until May 2017," meaning that yes, we could be getting two new Silver Dollars for the price of one very beloved one.