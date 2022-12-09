Drake installs ridiculously big Christmas tree in front of his Toronto mansion

The Toronto Eaton Centre may have skipped the installation of its iconic, 108-foot-tall Christmas tree this year, but it appears as though Drake has installed something just as impressively festive outside his mansion in the Bridle Path.

"No such thing as vacation — just warmer weather to work in," wrote the Toronto-born recording artist when sharing photos of his tree, among other things, in an Instagram gallery on Thursday afternoon.

The first image in the gallery shows Drake standing in front of what appears to be his latest luxury car acquisition, the exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Centenary Edition 100.

An enormous tree with blue and white lights stands tall in the background of the photo, which was clearly taken in the driveway of "The Embassy."

It's hard to gauge in that photo just how tall the tree is, as it is cut off in favour of featuring the Maybach, but another post uploaded to Instagram Stories featuring Drizzy and his son Adonis proves that the Christmas tree is indeed very, very big.

Drake’s Christmas Tree in his driveway‼️🎄 pic.twitter.com/GhbFDYPnRL — RapTV (@Rap) December 8, 2022

Some fans are joking that Drake's tree is bigger than their entire homes, which rings true if those fans are young adults living in cramped Toronto condo buildings.

Many are simply appreciating the installation for what it is: Beautiful.

It's not immediately clear if Drake's tree is visible to the public from the street, though the photos suggest that it has been placed quite close to his property's gates.

That's not an invitation to go visit, however — please not that you can't stroll onto the Grammy-winning rapper's property without getting arrested.

Big Christmas displays are pretty and all, but I personally find the indoor snow that replaced the big tree Toronto's Eaton Centre this year (while renovations are underway) a lot cooler than any tree.