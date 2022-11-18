It's actually snowing inside Toronto's Eaton Centre for the 2022 holiday season

There will be no tree on display at the Eaton Centre this year thanks to the ongoing construction of a $76 million makeover, but the bustling downtown Toronto mall is still finding its own unique way to celebrate the holiday season.

Cadillac Fairview has transformed the shopping centre into a massive snow globe as part of its seasonal programming, which kicked off on Thursday and will run through the holiday season.

Shoppers were treated to the first glimpse of the mall's new indoor snowfall effect, a seasonal feature that will add some cheer to the cavernous shopping centre's atrium twice daily on weekdays and three times per day on weekends.

A representative of Cadillac Fairview tells blogTO that the snow itself "is made from an evaporating foam that is non-stick, non-stain, and nontoxic," so no cleanup is necessary after these artificial snowfall events roll through.

Until New Year's Eve, you can experience the nightmare of holiday shopping in an overcrowded mall, but accompanied by a festive sprinkling of the white stuff to remind you that, like falling snow, the misery will melt away in time.

It's kind of like that famous scene from Edward Scissorhands , but instead of carving ice sculptures for Winona Ryder, you're feverishly spending your hard-earned holiday bonus on gifts your loved ones probably won't appreciate.

Granted, it's a considerable improvement over the snow effects from last season, which was just a worrying post-blizzard buildup weighing on the mall's glass roof.

Eaton Centre guests can enjoy this indoor snowfall experience every day until Dec. 31, with mini-weather systems passing through the mall at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 3:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on weekends.

The mall is also hosting a whole bunch of other seasonal fun, including its Merry Merry Music event featuring musical performances from a lineup of Canadian artists held four times per week until Christmas Eve.