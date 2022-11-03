New magical holiday experience coming to Toronto's Eaton Centre

It's time to get into the festive spirit and what better way than to listen to some of your favourite holiday tunes?

The CF Toronto Eaton Centre is hosting Merry Merry Music, a holiday music series that will feature a ton of artists and surprise guests to bring some cheer to your holiday shopping.

The event will take place on Level 1 of the mall at the MAC Court with a newly designed holiday stage where performances will take place four times a week.

There will also be other viewing points on the upper levels of the mall if Level 1 gets too crowded.

The diverse line-up will showcase celebrity and local talent from different genres and backgrounds.

Merry Merry Music kicks off its musical series on November 17 at 5:00 p.m. with Kardinal Offishall, Raine Maida & Chantal Kreviazuk plus a sing-along led by Choir! Choir! Choir!.

The night will end with a grand finale of jolly old Santa Claus revealing a magical surprise.

The star-studded event runs from November 17 through December 24.

Schedules for performances have yet to be released but an announcement is expected soon.