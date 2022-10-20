Nationwide shipment snafu to delay Taylor Swift's latest album release in Toronto

Taylor Swift's tenth studio album, Midnights, drops Friday, October 21 but Toronto audiophiles won’t be able to get their hands on an LP just yet.

Several independent record stores across the city have announced that due to nationwide delays, they won't be selling any copies of Midnights tomorrow.

Dead Dog Records, located in Bloordale Village, says certain album releases including Taylor Swift's have officially been delayed for Canada.



Sonic Boom on Spadina Avenue also confirms the store won't have any copies of Midnights to sell on Friday. None of the LPs they ordered have arrived in time, and they don't know when to expect shipment.

"Fingers crossed stock arrives next week. Stay tuned," Sonic Boom writes in an Instagram post.

There are other ways to go about getting your hands on the record, though, but it involves bypassing small businesses and supporting big-box stores instead.



According to Indigo's website, copies of Midnights are available for order (with the option to pickup in store) as early as October 25.

Then there's the modern alternative: stream it online — for now, anyway.