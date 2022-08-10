Toronto Afro-Caribbean music festival completely cancelled just three days out

It seems the Toronto curse for concerts and festivals has struck again, and soon.

After last weekend's fiasco that saw a of number chaotic music festivals deal with tons of problems - we're talking crowd surges, last minute venue changes and safety concerns - another festival has bitten the dust.

Kaboom Festival organizers have unfortunately announced the two-day event featuring tons of Afro-Carribean performances and acts has been completely cancelled.

The event was scheduled to take place this weekend (Aug. 13 and 14) at Downsview Park.

Lol and just like that. Kaboom fest is cancelled. Wasn’t going but I know a lot of people who were excited for that one — ☆ (@indiprincesss) August 10, 2022

Though organizers didn't give a specific reason as to why they decided to not run the fest this weekend, it seems the realities of Kultureland and Kingston Fest has tainted the waters.

"In the last few days the city has gone through a lot of stress and turmoil. Patrons who live in the city and those who traveled from various destinations were disappointed by the quality of the events that put countless people at risk," read the beginning of the festival's statement.

"Although were were not associated with these past weekend events and after conversations with city officials, TPS, and venue operations, OUR HANDS HAVE BEEN TIED!!."

Welp, there goes Kaboom fest too 🙃 — Penny Proud. 🇬🇩🇦🇴🇨🇩 (@ChellyCeee) August 10, 2022

As a result, the festival has been "postponed until 2023" with organizers promising a safe and memorable experience for all.

This announcements comes days after performances from Kerwin Du Bois, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky and Mohbad were cancelled due to "ongoing visa and logistical issues."

Not the same promoters pls 🙏🏾 kaboom festival is not affiliated with kingston festival in anyway. https://t.co/wMBhRemFL3 — The Kaboom Festival (@kaboomfestca) August 10, 2022

However, unlike the aftermath at Kingston Fest, refunds for everyone who purchased tickets will be processed in full.

If you missed it - after fans were met with long lines, lack of water and audio problems, Kingston Fest organizers declined to process refunds and instead offered free or discounted admissions to their next event.

I bet Kaboom Fest cancelled because of the ongoings of last weekend.

Thinking many big events will try to avoid being ANYTHING like what August 6 and August 7 brought us.



But they're being open, honest, cancelling days before and offering full refunds. Responsible — The Impatient Tourist (@ImpatienTourist) August 10, 2022

Tickets for Kaboom ranged from $75 for general admission to $600 for a weekend package and hotel stay.