Toronto Afro-Caribbean music festival completely cancelled just three days out

Music
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
It seems the Toronto curse for concerts and festivals has struck again, and soon.

After last weekend's fiasco that saw a of number chaotic music festivals deal with tons of problems - we're talking crowd surges, last minute venue changes and safety concerns - another festival has bitten the dust.

Kaboom Festival organizers have unfortunately announced the two-day event featuring tons of Afro-Carribean performances and acts has been completely cancelled.

The event was scheduled to take place this weekend (Aug. 13 and 14) at Downsview Park.

Though organizers didn't give a specific reason as to why they decided to not run the fest this weekend, it seems the realities of Kultureland and Kingston Fest has tainted the waters.

"In the last few days the city has gone through a lot of stress and turmoil. Patrons who live in the city and those who traveled from various destinations were disappointed by the quality of the events that put countless people at risk," read the beginning of the festival's statement.

"Although were were not associated with these past weekend events and after conversations with city officials, TPS, and venue operations, OUR HANDS HAVE BEEN TIED!!."

As a result, the festival has been "postponed until 2023" with organizers promising a safe and memorable experience for all.

This announcements comes days after performances from Kerwin Du Bois, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky and Mohbad were cancelled due to "ongoing visa and logistical issues."

However, unlike the aftermath at Kingston Fest, refunds for everyone who purchased tickets will be processed in full. 

If you missed it - after fans were met with long lines, lack of water and audio problems, Kingston Fest organizers declined to process refunds and instead offered free or discounted admissions to their next event.

Tickets for Kaboom ranged from $75 for general admission to $600 for a weekend package and hotel stay.

Lead photo by

Vishnu R Nair
