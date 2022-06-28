Summer is in full swing and it's the season full of patios and parties. If you're looking to dance well into the night then get your dancing shoes ready because a massive dance party will be taking over Ontario Place this summer.

Latin Sparks Festival is transforming the waterfront venue into a massive outdoor party celebrating Latin culture.

DJs and live bands will be the soundtrack of the day, playing some of the hottest Latin tunes that will have you doing the cha-cha-cha and batchata all day long.

If you don't know how to meringue no need to worry! The festival will offer a variety of dance lessons for those who need to brush up on their skills.

After a day of dancing, take a break and stop at one of the many food vendors selling all your favourite Latin dishes.

Make sure to check out all the live dance performances that will make you want to join in on all the fun.

Latin Sparks Festival will take place on August 27 from 3:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m on the West Island at Ontario Place.

Tickets can be booked online and are priced starting at $24.99.

If you're looking to dance your way through another Latin festival but can't wait until August, make sure to check out TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival from July 9 through July 10.