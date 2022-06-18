There's a floating stage on the Toronto harbour this summer and every concert is free

Taking a stroll along Toronto's waterfront is a fan-favourite activity during the summer, but what if I told you that your evening walk would be filled with music.

Pirate Life is back again with its 100 Days of Summer after a successful run last summer.

Head down to Toronto's harbour for a free dockside concert all summer long, where you can catch local musicians and artists performing on a pirate ship or a floating dock.

The Art & Water series allows local artists to use both the ship and dock as a rehearsal space to showcase their talent to those who happen to be taking a walk along the boardwalk.

A few local artists you can expect to see this summer include Kubla, Achante, Carmen Leardi, Jig Street and many more. The best part is that all these artists will be paid to rehearse and perform on the ship and dock.

100 Days of Summer invites those passing by to sit and enjoy the free performances while walking by the waterfront.

New this year, there will actually be two locations you'll be able to catch a performance.

Head out to 1 Queens Quay East on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. just by the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

You can also catch performances at 585 Queens Quay West on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. where you'll be able to find a grassy spot at Ireland Park.

If you can't get enough of these fun pirate ship activities, Pirate Life hosts an escape game on their boat or, you can board the ship for an R&B concert under the stars as it sails around the Toronto harbour all summer.