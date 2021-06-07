There's now a floating stage on the Toronto waterfront and all the concerts are free

A walk along Toronto's waterfront will be even more idyllic this summer thanks to a certain pirate ship.

Pirate Life, which is usually busy entertaining kids with interactive onboard theatre performances, has introduced a dockside outdoor music series.

The Art and Water series allows artists to use the ship as their floating rehearsal stage, at the same time, providing good tunes for anyone enjoying the lakefront on any given day.

Some of the local artists you can expect to hear include Kubla, Gaelan McMillan, Mitch Milley, Joyia, Karel Gondor, Freetherevolution, Elyssa Plaza and Sean Clark MacLean, and each one will be paid to rehearse on the ship.

Passerbyers are welcome to take in the music for free while walking by or spending time along the waterfront. Finding a spot on the grass in Ireland Park or the ever-serene Toronto Music Garden also doesn't seem out of the question.

Pirate Life also has plans to open a pop-up patio right next to the ship as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted, so you'll be able to sip on beer from local breweries while singing along.

Concerts will run on weekdays and select weekends from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 635 Queens Quay West. And if all goes to plan, they'll continue in October.