Drake just found new partners for his venture into cannabis

October's (and Toronto's) very own has turned another page in his career away from the mic. Drake is now adding to his long list of entrepreneurial ventures with a new position as a partner and strategic advisor for the cannabis brand Bullrider.

Drake joins OVO co-founder, producer, and self-proclaimed pot aficionado Noah "40" Shebib as co-owner of Bullrider, along with cannabis industry veteran Maxim Zavet and entrepreneur Lorne Greenberg.

The Grammy-award-winning rapper, singer-songwriter and producer's role will involve "advising and helping with strategy as part of the brand's mission to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to the North American market."

Shebib's role in the company will be more hands-on, advising on cannabis strains through experiences learned in his decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Drake stated, "I've always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis so I'm very excited to invest, partner and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience."

"We're honoured to create a space for Drake and 40 to continue their iconic partnership in lending their innovation and drive to sharing our products with the world," said Bullrider CEO Maxim Zavet.

But Bullrider isn't Drake's first rodeo (hold applause) as he has had a brief but tumultuous history of involvement in the fledgling legal cannabis industry.

In 2019, Drizzy all but announced his involvement in a new cannabis brand, confirming the news the very next day.

Less than a year later, news emerged that this same brand was making little progress towards its rollout, the partnership later falling apart.

Here's hoping that Champagne Papi has better luck with his latest pot venture.