Drake cannabis brand More Life might be over before it begins

Between shooting hoops and filming music videos at home in pandemic lockdown and celebrating freedom from said lockdown with a quick trip to Barbados, it seems that Drake hasn't been focusing a whole lot of energy on the cannabis wellness brand he launched back in November.

According to the CEO of Canopy Growth — the successful Canadian weed company the Toronto rapper partnered up with for More Life Growth Co., named after his 2017 Mixtape — not much has been happening with the nascent project.

"[More Life] has not been progressing as originally intended and we're still working on details to determine where it goes... [and] it may be something that can't get to where we all want it to go," Canopy's David Klein told BNN Bloomberg on Monday.

"In many regards, at its essence, it's almost a real estate play where More Life is going to do a lot of activity on cannabis destinations. I don't know if that still fits anybody's way of thinking, at least in the COVID world."

"When I looked at the IP that Canopy has on its plate, I will admit that More Life was pretty far down the list of things to get to.”



In speaking with the business news outlet, Klein added that the initiative hasn't been "dropped entirely," but may end up entirely different than originally planned: "We love Drake, [but] we're still trying to figure out a business venture that makes sense for everybody."

The Ontario-based Canopy, which has also partnered with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, holds a 40 per cent stake in the new brand and planned to produce the product in their Scarborough facility, while Drake owns the other 60 per cent. Canopy initially seemed super excited about the new collab.

More Life sparked a lot of buzz when it was first announced, with Drizzy sending mysterious flower deliveries all around Toronto to promote his latest endeavour.

The Instagram account for the brand, which has 15.7 k followers, has remained silent since Nov. 5.